TOKYO Aug 30 Western Japan utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it would delay scheduled maintenance on the oil-fired 450-megawatt No.3 unit at its Anan plant until Sept. 9, from the originally scheduled Sept. 3.

The move comes amid projected tight power supplies in early September as the 566-MW No.1 reactor at its sole Ikata nuclear plant will undergo planned maintenance from Sept. 4, the company said.

The Anan No.3 unit is scheduled to resume operations around mid-January, a company spokesman said.

The company tentatively plans to resume sending electricity to the power network from the Ikata No.1 reactor on Nov. 16, but acknowledged that this could well be delayed.

After the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in northeast Japan, Shikoku Electric and other utilities have not been able to restart reactors due to public concerns about safety and a need to pass stress tests.

Shikoku Electric will on Sept. 3 cease giving 25 megawatts of power assistance to Kansai Electric Power .

The utility said it would also continue buying about 130 megawatts of power to ramp up supplies. Together, these measures will help the company secure power supplies with a margin of at least 8.4 percent over expected peak demand, it said in a statement.

The company also said it expects to reach a decision by mid-September on whether to restart the mothballed 220-MW No.2 unit at the Anan plant to meet peak winter demand, in case it is difficult to restart its reactors shut for maintenance by then. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)