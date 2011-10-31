* To call for power saving without numerical targets

* To restart mothballed oil-fired unit in mid-Dec (Adds detail)

TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Monday it expects to have supply capacity of 5,310 megawatts in February after its last online reactor enters planned maintenance in mid-January, which leaves the utility with a narrow 2.1 percent margin over expected peak demand.

To avoid an unexpected power shortage, the company plans to call on customers to voluntarily conserve power though it will not set numerical targets between late December and the end of February, the utility said at a news conference.

Shikoku Electric also said it would restart a mothballed 220-MW No.2 oil-fired unit at its Anan plant in mid-December to meet peak winter demand, delayed from the previously planned early December.

Its additional supply plans also include buying 130 MW of power from inhouse power generators, refraining from previously planned surplus power supply to neighbouring utilities of 300 MW and delaying a planned check-up on the 320 MW No.1 unit of its Hongawa hydro power station.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jason Neely)