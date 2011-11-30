UPDATE 2-Norwegian firms to create offshore oil industry supply vessels giant
* Move is latest by Fredriksen to secure his empire (Adds DHT, Seadrill, analysts, updates share)
TOKYO Nov 30 Western Japan utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it expects to restart the mothballed 220 megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Anan plant on Dec. 9 to offset lost nuclear power generation amid public concerns about safety following the March earthquake.
The company began inspection and repair work on the unit in early September. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Move is latest by Fredriksen to secure his empire (Adds DHT, Seadrill, analysts, updates share)
PRETORIA, Feb 6 South Africa's agriculture minister said on Monday that the country was taking measures to determine the extent of the invasive fall armyworm, and could not yet estimate the impact on farm output.
Feb 5 Nearly 100 companies, including Apple , Google and Microsoft, banded together on Sunday to file a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing that it "inflicts significant harm on American business."