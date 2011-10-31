TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Monday it expects to have supply capacity of 5,310 megawatts in February despite a loss of all nuclear plant output, which leaves the utility with a narrow 2.1 percent margin over expected peak demand.

The company also said it would restart a mothballed 220-MW No.2 unit at its Anan plant in mid-December to meet peak winter demand, delayed from the previously planned early December. (Reporting by Risa Maeda)