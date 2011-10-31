Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Monday it expects to have supply capacity of 5,310 megawatts in February despite a loss of all nuclear plant output, which leaves the utility with a narrow 2.1 percent margin over expected peak demand.
The company also said it would restart a mothballed 220-MW No.2 unit at its Anan plant in mid-December to meet peak winter demand, delayed from the previously planned early December. (Reporting by Risa Maeda)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LIMA, Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.