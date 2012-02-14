TOKYO Feb 14 Japan's Kokusai Kogyo
Holdings and Orix Corp will each build a solar
power plant with capacity of about 2 megawatts in western Japan,
the local Kagawa government hosting the facilities, said.
Kokusai Kogyo, a major aerial surveying contractor that has
built many solar plants, and Orix, Japan's top general leasing
company, are taking advantage of a feed-in tariff scheme, which
will requires the utilities to buy all kinds of renewable energy
from July.
Electricity output generated by the plants, which will start
operations in July and September respectively, will be sold to
regional power provider, Shikoku Electric Power.
Japan is keen to increase renewable power in the wake of the
radiation crisis at the Fukushima nuclear plant.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)