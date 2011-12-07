TOKYO Dec 7 Soma Kyodo Power Co Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) and Tohoku Electric Power Co, expects to resume partial operations of its quake-hit 1,000 megawatt No.2 unit on Dec. 19, having lit the unit's boiler on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

Soma Kyodo said it aims to resume partial operations of its other 1,000 MW No.1 unit on Dec. 27 and expects both units to reach full operations by next summer, as previously planned.

The two units, both of which mainly use coal as fuel, at the Shinchi plant in Fukushima prefecture were badly damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda)