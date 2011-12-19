HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 8 at 2:40 P.M. EST (1940 GMT)
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
TOKYO Dec 19 Soma Kyodo Power Co Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Tohoku Electric Power Co, said its quake-hit 1,000 megawatt No.2 unit started power generation on Monday as planned.
Soma Kyodo also said it aims to resume partial operations at its other 1,000 MW No.1 unit on Dec. 27, with both units slated to reach full operations by next summer, as planned.
The two units, both of which mainly use coal as fuel, at the Shinchi plant in Fukushima prefecture were badly damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
Tepco operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that was crippled by the natural disaster.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
MOGADISHU, Feb 8 Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, a dual U.S.-Somali citizen and former prime minister, was sworn in as Somalia's new president on Wednesday after lawmakers voted behind the secure blast walls of the capital's airport.
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.