TOKYO Dec 19 Soma Kyodo Power Co Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Tohoku Electric Power Co, said its quake-hit 1,000 megawatt No.2 unit started power generation on Monday as planned.

Soma Kyodo also said it aims to resume partial operations at its other 1,000 MW No.1 unit on Dec. 27, with both units slated to reach full operations by next summer, as planned.

The two units, both of which mainly use coal as fuel, at the Shinchi plant in Fukushima prefecture were badly damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

Tepco operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that was crippled by the natural disaster.

