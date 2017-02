TOKYO Aug 19 Japan's Soma Kyodo Power Co Ltd, the 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) and Tohoku Electric Power Co , said on Friday it expects to resume partial operations of two 1,000 megawatt units at the Shinchi plant in Fukushima prefecture in late December, using mainly fuel oil as feedstock instead of the usual thermal coal.

The company expects to resume full operations of the two units, which were damaged badly by the magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami on March 11, in the summer of 2012, a company official said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)