TOKYO May 7 Japan's Soma Kyodo Power Co Ltd shut its 1,000 megawatt coal-fired No.2 unit at its Shinchi plant on Sunday morning due to a steam leak from a boiler, its parent Tohoku Electric Power Co said.

Tohoku Electric said it expected to have stable power supplies despite the shutdown. Soma supplies 50 percent of the plant's output to its parent firms.

Soma Kyodo is a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Tohoku Electric Power Co. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)