UPDATE 4-Switzerland's ABB hit by $100 mln South Korean fraud
* ABB estimates will take $100 mln charge against 2016 results
TOKYO May 7 Japan's Soma Kyodo Power Co Ltd shut its 1,000 megawatt coal-fired No.2 unit at its Shinchi plant on Sunday morning due to a steam leak from a boiler, its parent Tohoku Electric Power Co said.
Tohoku Electric said it expected to have stable power supplies despite the shutdown. Soma supplies 50 percent of the plant's output to its parent firms.
Soma Kyodo is a 50-50 joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Tohoku Electric Power Co. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 Several dozen demonstrators, the last holdouts from a mass protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline, faced off against riot police on Wednesday as they defied a deadline to end their months-long occupation of an encampment on federal land.