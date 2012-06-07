TOKYO, June 7 Tokyo Electric Power Co started commercial operation of the 470-megawatt Kannagawa No.2 hydro unit on Thursday, about one month earlier than planned, the company said in a statement.

The second pumped storage hydro unit in its Kannagawa station, north of Tokyo, can be used effectively to meet peak-hour demand in the summer when use peaks of air conditioning systems.

Unlike utilities in western Japan facing the risk of power shortages, Tokyo Electric has been well prepared for this summer since Japan's government carried out compulsory power cuts on large users at its service area last summer.

Tokyo Electric, the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, has said it would be able to supply 57,710 megawatts in August, 7.7 percent above estimated peak-hour demand, without the restart of any reactors at its sole quake-unaffected nuclear plant Kashiwazaki-Kariwa. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by David Holmes)