TOKYO Aug 19 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Friday it would be able to supply 55,800 megawatts of power at the end of August, down by 300 MW from its previous estimate due to a delay in the start of operations of a gas turbine.

Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, kept its estimate for peak summer demand in its service area, including densely populated Tokyo, unchanged at 55,000 MW.

Tepco has been struggling to secure power capacity after the March earthquake and tsunami shut two of its three nuclear plants. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)