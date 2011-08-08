TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co
said on Monday it was in talks to get more power
supplies as demand had risen to more than 97 percent of
available capacity.
The company said demand rose to 12,190 megawatts briefly on
Monday morning, against the available supply of 12,460 MW,
including up to 800 MW of assistance from Tokyo Electric Power
Co .
Tohoku Electric is struggling to secure power supply this
summer after heavy rain halted 1,000 megawatts of hydro power
plants recently and the March 11 earthquake and tsunami kept its
nuclear power plants shut with no schedule for restart amid
public worries over their safety.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)