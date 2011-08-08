TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Monday it was in talks to get more power supplies as demand had risen to more than 97 percent of available capacity.

The company said demand rose to 12,190 megawatts briefly on Monday morning, against the available supply of 12,460 MW, including up to 800 MW of assistance from Tokyo Electric Power Co .

Tohoku Electric is struggling to secure power supply this summer after heavy rain halted 1,000 megawatts of hydro power plants recently and the March 11 earthquake and tsunami kept its nuclear power plants shut with no schedule for restart amid public worries over their safety. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)