TOKYO Aug 5 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Friday its 29 hydro power plants have been halted since late July when heavy rain damaged these plants in Fukushima and Niigata prefectures in northern Japan, cutting its generation capacity by 1,000 megawatts from the pre-rain levels on July 27.

The northern utility is struggling to make up for a loss of capacity from several plants due to damage from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, which devastated the country's northeastern coast line. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anthony Barker)