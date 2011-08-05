* Unclear when damage to be fixed, plants restarted-spokesman

* Tokyo Electric 300 MW supply support Aug 4-6, Aug 8-11 (Adds details)

TOKYO Aug 5 Tohoku Electric Power Co said its 29 hydro power plants had been halted since late July when heavy rain in the Fukushima and Niigata prefectures of northern Japan damaged them, cutting its generation capacity by 1,000 megawatts from the pre-rain levels on July 27.

It is unclear when the plants will be fixed and restart, a company spokesman said on Friday.

But the northern utility has not and does not immediately plan to add extra fossil fuel generation to make up the loss as the neighboring utility, Tokyo Electric Power Co , is supplying surplus power.,

Tohoku Electric is struggling to secure power supply in summer, when air conditioning use typically buoys demand, as the March 11 earthquake and tsunami devastated the eastern coast line of the Tohoku region and halted its several power plants.

To avoid rolling blackouts, Japan's government has already imposed mandatory 15-percent cuts from last summer's levels on large-lot customers of Tohoku Electric and called households and small companies to make voluntary 15 percent cuts.

The Tohoku Electric spokesman said Tokyo Electric provided 300 MW per day for the peak demand period on Thursday and Friday and agreed to supply the same volume from its surplus supply on Aug. 6 and Aug. 8-11.

On Friday, it was able to supply 12,110 MW for the peak demand period, including the 300 MW supply support.

Previously, Tohoku Electric said it would be able to supply a maximum 13,800 MW in August, including a maximum supply support of 1,400 MW from Tokyo Electric, compared with its estimate of peak power demand for this summer of 13,000 MW. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anthony Barker)