TOKYO Aug 17 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it would shut the 350 megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Akita plant at around 8 p.m. (1100 GMT) due to a problem with a pipe connecting a boiler and a turbine.

Fixing the pipe will take a few days, said the utility in northern Japan, which has been struggling to secure power supplies after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami damaged several power plants in the northeast.

Tohoku Electric also said it would be able to supply about 5 percent more energy than estimated peak demand of some 11,800 megawatts without the facility.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)