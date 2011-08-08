* Tohoku Elec faces power crunch, 1,000 MW of hydro units down after rains

* Numazawa 450 MW No.2 unit could restart within 1-2 weeks

* Tokyo Elec to help fill gap, crunch likely to ease after Thursday (Adds details)

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Monday it has secured an additional 300 megawatts of power supply from Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) to avoid rolling blackouts, as demand rises precariously close to available supply after heavy rains knocked out several hydropower units.

With the additional supply, Tohoku Electric said it would receive up to 1,100 MW of power from Tepco on Monday, raising its total power supply to 12,760 MW. Late in the morning, demand rose as high as 12,230 MW as temperatures rose, exceeding 98 percent of then-available supply.

Tohoku Electric, which serves the earthquake-hit northeast region and many auto and electronics factories, is struggling to secure power supplies after heavy rains recently halted 1,000 megawatts of hydro plants, while the March 11 earthquake and tsunami shut its nuclear power plants and restarts look unlikely anytime soon due to public worries about safety.

Tepco, operator of the crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, has also struggled to secure power supplies after the March 11 disaster took several of its nuclear and thermal power facilities offline.

But several thermal facilities have been brought back online, and government-mandated power savings by big industrial users during the peak summer season and widespread efforts at energy conservation have kept demand well below its reduced supply levels.

The damage from last month's rains was the worst ever for Tohoku Electric's hydro plants in terms of lost capacity, said Toshifumi Sugawara, deputy general manager of the utility's Tokyo office.

The biggest of the 28 hydro plants still shut after the rains, the 450 MW Numazawa No.2 hydro plant, could resume operations within a week or two, a company official told Reuters.

Hydro plants that did not sustain damage to equipment could resume operation in about a week or two, while others may not restart for another one or two months, the official added.

Tohoku Electric reiterated that it could receive as much as 1,400 MW of power from Tokyo Electric this summer if necessary.

It added that the potential for power shortages was likely to peak this Thursday, with power demand expected to taper off from Friday when many firms begin to shut down for the nation's traditional "obon" summer holiday.

The 1,100 MW in power sharing from Tepco includes 300 MW that Tepco receives from Hokkaido Electric Power Co , which serves Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido. (Editing by Edmund Klamann)