TOKYO Aug 9 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it completed work to get more than the current maximum of 1,400 megawatts of electricity from Tokyo Electric Power Co to help avert a power crunch.

Tohoku and TEPCO currently receive 600 MW each from their joint venture, Joban Joint Power Co's Nakoso plant, but Tohoku now can get up to 600 MW more from the venture, a company spokesman said.

The company projects peak power demand of 12,500 MW for Tuesday, against the supply of 13,030 MW, including 1,400 MW of assistance from TEPCO. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)