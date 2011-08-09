* Tepco agrees to send more power than current limit of 1,400 MW

TOKYO, Aug 9 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it has completed work to get more electricity than the current maximum of 1,400 megawatts from Tokyo Electric Power Co to help avert a power crunch following heavy rain that halted 1,000 MW from its hydro plants.

Tohoku and Tokyo Electric (Tepco) currently receive 600 MW each from their joint venture Joban Joint Power Co's Nakoso plant, but Tohoku can now get Tepco's share after completing the work earlier on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

Tepco has agreed to send more power to Tohoku during emergencies, but the size of the assistance would be decided based on Tohoku's supply/demand balance, he added. If Tohoku gets Tepco's entire share of 600 MW, it will be able to receive up to 2,000 MW total from Tepco.

Tohoku projects peak power demand of 12,500 MW for Tuesday, against supply of 13,030 MW, including 1,400 MW of assistance from Tepco. Tohoku received up to 1,100 MW from Tepco on Monday.

Tohoku Electric, which serves the earthquake-hit northeast region and many auto and electronics factories, is struggling to secure power supplies after heavy rains recently halted 1,000 MW from its hydro plants. That comes after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami shut its nuclear power plants, with restarts looking unlikely anytime soon due to public worries about safety.

The 1,400 MW in power sharing from Tepco for Tuesday includes 300 MW that Tepco receives from Hokkaido Electric Power Co , which serves Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido.

Tohoku and Tepco's venture Joban Joint Power has resumed partial operations of the quake-hit Nakoso plant, with the 600-MW coal-fired No.8 unit and the 600-MW No.9 unit, which runs on coal and fuel oil, currently online. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)