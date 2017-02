TOKYO Aug 15 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Monday it has secured most of its additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) requirements for the rest of 2011 to offset lost output from two nuclear plants after the massive quake and tsunami in March.

The company bought 800,000 tonnes of additional LNG by August from such nations as Qatar, Indonesia and Australia, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)