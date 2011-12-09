TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said it expects to restart the 600-megawatt coal-fired No.1 unit at its Noshiro plant in northern Japan later on Friday after the unit shut unexpectedly earlier in the day.

The unit shut automatically at 2:01 p.m. (0501 GMT) due to an imbalance in coal supply, and the company was preparing to restart it. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)