Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
* Noshiro No.1 unit shut automatically Friday
* No impact on power supplies -Tohoku Electric (Adds details)
TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said it expects to restart the 600-megawatt coal-fired No.1 unit at its Noshiro plant in northern Japan on Friday after the unit shut unexpectedly earlier in the day.
The unit shut automatically at 2:01 p.m. (0501 GMT) due to an imbalance in coal supply, and the company was preparing to restart it.
The unplanned shutdown did not have any impact on stable power supplies to its consumers for Friday, Tohoku said. It accepted up to 700 MW of assistance from Tokyo Electric Power and up to 400 MW from Hokkaido Electric Power. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)
MOSCOW, Feb 10 Russian air strikes that accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers in Syria were launched based on coordinates provided to Russia by the Turkish military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
GENEVA, Feb 10 The Saudi-led coalition has intensified air strikes on the Yemen port of Hodeidah, potentially trapping civilians and endangering a humanitarian operation to import vital supplies, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday.