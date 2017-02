TOKYO Dec 20 Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said it resumed trial power generation from a 446-megawatt gas-fired No.4 unit at its Sendai plant on Tuesday morning, earlier than its original plan for early January.

The Sendai plant in northern Japan was hit by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake on March 11. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)