TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc said it started commercial operation of the newly built 339-megawatt No.5 gas turbine at its Higashi-Niigata plant on Thursday, slightly earlier than the planned July launch as it aims ensure supply during the peak summer power demand season.

It is the third unit to come online and the only one using liquefied natural gas (LNG) of five emergency units the northern utility has planned since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March last year damaged several power plants, including one of its two nuclear plants, on the country's northeastern coastline.

The company's quake-hit Onagawa nuclear plant is under repair and its Higashidori plant has been shut since last year, pending a series of safety checks requested by Japan's nuclear regulators in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.

The company started a 34 MW No.6 natural gas turbine in Niigata in January, and two gas oil turbines of 26.9 MW each at Higashi-Niigata Minato in August last year.

A spokesman said the company was preparing two gas oil turbines - a 333 MW unit at its Akita plant and a 274 MW unit at its Hachinohe plant - to begin commercial operation from next month as planned. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Lewis)