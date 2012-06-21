TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co
Inc said it started commercial operation of the newly
built 339-megawatt No.5 gas turbine at its Higashi-Niigata plant
on Thursday, slightly earlier than the planned July launch as it
aims ensure supply during the peak summer power demand season.
It is the third unit to come online and the only one using
liquefied natural gas (LNG) of five emergency units the northern
utility has planned since a massive earthquake and tsunami in
March last year damaged several power plants, including one of
its two nuclear plants, on the country's northeastern coastline.
The company's quake-hit Onagawa nuclear plant is under
repair and its Higashidori plant has been shut since last year,
pending a series of safety checks requested by Japan's nuclear
regulators in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.
The company started a 34 MW No.6 natural gas turbine in
Niigata in January, and two gas oil turbines of 26.9 MW each at
Higashi-Niigata Minato in August last year.
A spokesman said the company was preparing two gas oil
turbines - a 333 MW unit at its Akita plant and a 274 MW unit at
its Hachinohe plant - to begin commercial operation from next
month as planned.
