TOKYO, Aug 19 Tohoku Electric Power Co said it resumed normal operations of the 350-megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Akita plant at 0030 GMT on Friday after unplanned repair work.

The company aims to restart three fossil-fuel power plants which were rocked by a magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami by next summer.

Following is a list of Tohoku's main fossil-fuel plants and their operations status, according to the company.

Plant No. MW fuel status

Hachinohe 3 250 fuel oil, crude Operable

Noshiro 1 600 coal Operable

Noshiro 2 600 coal Operable

Akita 2 350 fuel oil, crude Restarted on Aug. 19, 2011

Akita 3 350 fuel oil, crude Operable

Akita 4 600 fuel oil, crude Operable

Sendai 4 446 natural gas shut, restart by summer 2012

Shin-Sendai 1 350 fuel oil shut, restart by summer 2012

Shin-Sendai 2 600 fuel oil, crude, natural gas shut, restart by summer 2012

Haramachi 1 1,000 coal shut, restart by summer 2012

Haramachi 2 1,000 coal shut, restart by summer 2012 Higashi-Niigata 1 600 fuel oil, crude, natural gas, LNG Operable Higashi-Niigata 2 600 fuel oil, crude, natural gas, LNG Operable Higashi-Niigata 3 series 1,090 LNG Operable Higashi-Niigata 4 series 1,610 LNG Operable Higashi-Niigata Minato No.1 350 fuel oil, LNG Operable Higashi-Niigata Minato No.2 350 fuel oil, LNG Operable

Niigata 4 250 fuel oil, natural gas, LNG Operable

Niigata 5 109 natural gas Operable (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)