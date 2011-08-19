TOKYO, Aug 19 Tohoku Electric Power Co said it resumed normal operations of the
350-megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Akita plant at 0030 GMT on Friday after unplanned repair work.
The company aims to restart three fossil-fuel power plants which were rocked by a magnitude 9.0 quake
and tsunami by next summer.
Following is a list of Tohoku's main fossil-fuel plants and their operations status, according to the
company.
Plant No. MW fuel status
Hachinohe 3 250 fuel oil, crude Operable
Noshiro 1 600 coal Operable
Noshiro 2 600 coal Operable
Akita 2 350 fuel oil, crude Restarted on Aug. 19, 2011
Akita 3 350 fuel oil, crude Operable
Akita 4 600 fuel oil, crude Operable
Sendai 4 446 natural gas shut, restart by summer 2012
Shin-Sendai 1 350 fuel oil shut, restart by summer 2012
Shin-Sendai 2 600 fuel oil, crude, natural gas shut, restart by summer 2012
Haramachi 1 1,000 coal shut, restart by summer 2012
Haramachi 2 1,000 coal shut, restart by summer 2012
Higashi-Niigata 1 600 fuel oil, crude, natural gas, LNG Operable
Higashi-Niigata 2 600 fuel oil, crude, natural gas, LNG Operable
Higashi-Niigata 3 series 1,090 LNG Operable
Higashi-Niigata 4 series 1,610 LNG Operable
Higashi-Niigata Minato No.1 350 fuel oil, LNG Operable
Higashi-Niigata Minato No.2 350 fuel oil, LNG Operable
Niigata 4 250 fuel oil, natural gas, LNG Operable
Niigata 5 109 natural gas Operable
