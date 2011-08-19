(Adds Tohoku's joint venture plants, status after quake)

TOKYO, Aug 19 Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Friday that a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that jolted northeastern Japan earlier in the day had no impact to its power plants.

The company resumed normal operations of the 350-megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Akita plant at 0030 GMT on Friday after unplanned repair work.

It aims to restart by next summer three fossil-fuel power plants which were rocked by a magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami in March.

Following is a list of Tohoku's main fossil-fuel plants and their operations status, according to the company.

Sakata Kyodo Power Co is wholly owned by Tohoku Electric. Joban Kyodo refers to Joban Kyodo Power Co, in which Tohoku and Tokyo Electric each own 49.1 percent.

Soma Kyodo refers to Soma Kyodo Power Co, a 50-50 venture between Tohoku and Tokyo Electric.

Firm Plant No. MW fuel status

Tohoku Hachinohe 3 250 fuel oil, crude Operable

Tohoku Hachinohe Emergency unit 274 Gas oil Gas turbine. Started ops in July 2012

Tohoku Noshiro 1 600 coal Operable

Tohoku Noshiro 2 600 coal Operable

Tohoku Noshiro Emergency unit 80 Sodium-sulphur battery To start ops in Jan. 2012

Tohoku Akita 2 350 fuel oil, crude Restarted on Aug. 19, 2011

Tohoku Akita 3 350 fuel oil, crude Operable

Tohoku Akita 4 600 fuel oil, crude Operable

Tohoku Akita Emergency unit 333 Gas oil Gas turbine. Started ops in July 2012

Tohoku Sendai 4 446 natural gas shut, restart by summer 2012

Tohoku Shin-Sendai 1 350 fuel oil shut, restart by summer 2012

Tohoku Shin-Sendai 2 600 fuel oil, crude, natural gas shut, restart by summer 2012

Tohoku Haramachi 1 1,000 coal shut, restart by summer 2012

Tohoku Haramachi 2 1,000 coal shut, restart by summer 2012

Tohoku Higashi-Niigata 1 600 fuel oil, crude, natural gas, LNG Operable

Tohoku Higashi-Niigata 2 600 fuel oil, crude, natural gas, LNG Operable

Tohoku Higashi-Niigata 3 series 1,090 LNG Operable

Tohoku Higashi-Niigata 4 series 1,610 LNG Operable

Tohoku Higashi-Niigata Minato No.1 350 fuel oil, LNG Operable

Tohoku Higashi-Niigata Minato No.2 350 fuel oil, LNG Operable

Tohoku Higashi-Niigata Emergency unit 50 Gas oil Gas turbine. To start ops by end-Aug

2011

Tohoku Higashi-Niigata Emergency unit 339 LNG Gas turbine. To start ops in July 2012

Tohoku Niigata 4 250 fuel oil, natural gas, LNG Operable

Tohoku Niigata 5 109 natural gas Operable

Tohoku Niigata Emergency unit 34 natural gas Gas turbine. To start ops in Jan. 2012 Sakata Kyodo n/a 1 350 coal, fuel oil, gas oil Operable Sakata Kyodo n/a 2 350 coal, fuel oil, gas oil Operable Joban Kyodo Nakoso 6 175 fuel oil mothballed Joban Kyodo Nakoso 7 250 coal to restart at year-end Joban Kyodo Nakoso 8 600 coal Operable Joban Kyodo Nakoso 9 600 coal, fuel oil Operable

Soma Kyodo Shinchi 1 coal Partial ops to resume in late Dec

1,000

Soma Kyodo Shinchi 2 coal Partial ops to resume in late Dec

1,000

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)