* Tohoku's 350-MW Akita oil-fired unit restarted after
repair
* Power assistance aims to secure supply for high summer
days
TOKYO, Aug 19 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co
said it would keep receiving surplus power of 300
megawatts a day from its neighbouring utility for a few more
days even after Friday's restart of an oil-fired unit.
The northern utility said in a statement on Friday it had
asked Tokyo Electric Power Co to supply 300 MW of power
to meet daytime peak demand in its service area on Saturday and
between Aug. 22 and 26.
The company has received the same amount from Tokyo Electric
since it shut the 350-megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Akita
plant on Wednesday due to a trouble. The Akita unit was
restarted earlier on Friday after repair work.
Tohoku Electric has been struggling to secure power supplies
after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami damaged several power
plants in the northeast.
