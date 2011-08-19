(Adds power assistance from Tokyo Electric)

* Tohoku's 350-MW Akita oil-fired unit restarted after repair

* Power assistance aims to secure supply for high summer days

TOKYO, Aug 19 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said it would keep receiving surplus power of 300 megawatts a day from its neighbouring utility for a few more days even after Friday's restart of an oil-fired unit.

The northern utility said in a statement on Friday it had asked Tokyo Electric Power Co to supply 300 MW of power to meet daytime peak demand in its service area on Saturday and between Aug. 22 and 26.

The company has received the same amount from Tokyo Electric since it shut the 350-megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Akita plant on Wednesday due to a trouble. The Akita unit was restarted earlier on Friday after repair work.

Tohoku Electric has been struggling to secure power supplies after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami damaged several power plants in the northeast. (Reporting by Risa Maeda and Osamu Tsukimori)