TOKYO Aug 27 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said it has started commercial operations of two gas turbines with total capacity of 54 megawatts at its Higashi-Niigata power plant on Friday, part of emergency measures to avoid electricity outages amid the loss of nuclear power following the March earthquake.

The company had said it would install the turbines and start operations by the end of August.

The northern utility has been struggling to secure power supplies after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami damaged several power plants in the northeast.

For a list of the company's fossil fuel-fired power plants, click: (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Lane)