TOKYO Aug 27 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co
said it has started commercial operations of two gas
turbines with total capacity of 54 megawatts at its
Higashi-Niigata power plant on Friday, part of emergency
measures to avoid electricity outages amid the loss of nuclear
power following the March earthquake.
The company had said it would install the turbines and start
operations by the end of August.
The northern utility has been struggling to secure power
supplies after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami damaged
several power plants in the northeast.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Lane)