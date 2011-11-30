TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said it started work on constructing a new gas-fired 980-megawatt No.3 series unit at its Shin-Sendai plant on Wednesday, aiming to start full operations from July 2017.

The move comes a month after it scrapped a 600-megawatt No.2 unit, which ran on oil and gas. The company aims to start operations at half of the new unit's 980-MW capacity in July 2016 and raise the output to full capacity a year later.

The new 980-MW unit will run on gas derived from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The company has been working to restore operations of the quake-hit 350-MW No.1 unit, at the plant in December. The unit burns fuel oil as feedstock. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)