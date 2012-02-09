TOKYO Feb 10 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said the 34-megawatt No.6 gas turbine unit at its Niigata power plant shut down automatically around 2:13 p.m. (0513 GMT) on Thursday following a problem with gas pressurising equipment.

The turbine was set up late last year as part of emergency measures to avoid electricity outages amid the loss of nuclear power following the March earthquake.

The company said it expects to have stable power supplies on Friday despite the shutdown.

For a list of the company's fossil fuel-fired power plants, click: (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)