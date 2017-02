TOKYO Aug 19 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co (9506.T) said on Friday it expects to restart the 350-megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Akita plant later in the day after unplanned repair work.

The company shut the unit on Wednesday, and had said it would be restarted within a few days.

The company has been struggling to secure power supplies after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami damaged several power plants in the northeast. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Nathan Layne)