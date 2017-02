TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Monday it would receive up to 800 megawatts of surplus power from Tokyo Electric Power Co between 10 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. (0100-0815 GMT) on Monday as it lost hydro output of around 1,000 megawatts due to heavy rain.

Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, will supply 500 MW more during those hours in addition to 300 MW that TEPCO arranged to supply to Tohoku for most of Monday, Tohoku said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)