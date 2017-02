TOKYO Aug 24 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it was considering whether to repair the quake-hit 600-megawatt No.2 unit at its Shin-Sendai plant or scrap it and build a new gas-fired No.3 series unit at the site.

Before the massive quake and tsunami hit northeastern Japan in March, the company had planned to scrap the No.2 unit, which runs on oil and gas, in October and build a new 980-MW unit, which would run on gas derived from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), with partial operations set to start from July 2016. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)