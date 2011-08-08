TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co
said on Monday it has secured an additional 300
megawatts of power supply from Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco)
to avoid rolling blackouts as demand threatens to rise
near available supply capacity.
The company said it would receive up to 1,100 MW of power
from Tepco, raising its power supply to 12,760 MW. In late
morning, demand rose as high as 12,230 MW as temperatures rose.
Tohoku Electric is struggling to secure power supplies this
summer after heavy rains recently halted 1,000 megawatts of
hydro power plants, while the March 11 earthquake and tsunami
shut its nuclear power plants with no schedule for restart amid
public worries over safety.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)