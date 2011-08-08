TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said on Monday it has secured an additional 300 megawatts of power supply from Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) to avoid rolling blackouts as demand threatens to rise near available supply capacity.

The company said it would receive up to 1,100 MW of power from Tepco, raising its power supply to 12,760 MW. In late morning, demand rose as high as 12,230 MW as temperatures rose.

Tohoku Electric is struggling to secure power supplies this summer after heavy rains recently halted 1,000 megawatts of hydro power plants, while the March 11 earthquake and tsunami shut its nuclear power plants with no schedule for restart amid public worries over safety. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)