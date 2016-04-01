TOKYO, April 1 The biggest-ever shake-up of
Japan's energy industry hit a glitch on its first day as trading
was halted for eight-and-a-half hours on a new electricity
product, although overall turnover on the beefed up power
exchange surged 60 percent.
A communication connection between the exchange and the
national electricity grid monitor set up to ensure smooth
transmission and trading of power for consumers broke down late
on Thursday stopping trade in one-hour-ahead blocks of
electricity, according to officials and statements.
The one-hour-ahead, or intraday, product was introduced as
part of the overhaul of the industry, where regional utilities
are losing their last remaining monopoly rights and the $70
billion retail market is opened to all competitors.
Efficient spot trading of electricity is seen as an
important step for the changes to be successful.
The outage did not cause disruptions to power supplies and
had little impact on the electricity market, said the
Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission
Operators, Japan (OCCTO).
Trading in the intraday product on the Japan Electric Power
Exchange (JEPX) was stopped between 2200 Thursday and 0630
Friday Japan time (1300-2130 GMT), said OCCTO, which was set up
last year to monitor the market and ensure stable supplies. The
new product trades 24 hours a day.
Trading for day-ahead supplies for Friday on JEPX, the
exchange's traditional product, surged to 47 million kilowatt
hours (kWh), up 60.6 percent from the same day a year earlier,
JEPX said.
Day-ahead contracts weren't affected by the glitch.
Before the changes, JEPX trading typically accounted for
around 1-2 percent of overall electricity supplies in Japan, but
the increase in volume will be seen as encouraging to those who
argue building liquidity is crucial to ensure a competitive
market.
The average price of the exchange's day-ahead DA-24 spot
index was 7.43 yen per kWh for Friday, down 38 percent from
11.99 yen the same day a year earlier and up 9.9 percent from
6.76 yen on March 31, according to the JEPX website.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Additional reporting and writing
by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)