TOKYO, June 6 More than a million Japanese
retail electricity customers have switched suppliers, nine weeks
into a major power industry shake-up aimed at boosting choice
and energy security, figures from the national grid monitor
showed.
The change represents about 1.7 percent of retail
electricity users, with Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) -
the operator of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station -
losing nearly 650,000 customers.
The reforms, introduced on April 1, were sparked by the 2011
earthquake and tsunami and subsequent nuclear disaster, which
highlighted problems in transferring electricity across regions.
The government ended regional monopolies and opened up
retail electricity markets to competition, aiming to create a
thriving wholesale market that will drive down prices and help
boost the economy.
Tepco has now lost more than 2 percent of its customers
since April 1. The utility could face a $90 million hit to its
pre-tax profit for the year to March 2017, the Nikkei newspaper
reported in late April.
Tokyo Gas is among the biggest winners, signing up
more than 300,000 electricity customers.
Wholesale power trading has also increased, with 2.8
terawatt hours traded on the spot market from April 1 to May 31,
up 24.4 percent from the same period a year earlier, Japan
Electric Power Exchange data showed.
