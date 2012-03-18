Gem Diamonds mothballs mine in Botswana due to weak diamond market
Feb 16 Gem Diamonds Ltd said it would place its Ghaghoo mine in Botswana under care and maintenance with immediate effect due to a fall in diamond prices.
TOKYO, March 18 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it resumed operations at the 350-megawatt No.2 fuel-oil fired unit at its Date power plant in northern Japan on early Sunday following repairs.
The unit was shut on early Saturday due to a problem with an electrostatic precipitator. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
Feb 16 Gem Diamonds Ltd said it would place its Ghaghoo mine in Botswana under care and maintenance with immediate effect due to a fall in diamond prices.
LONDON, Feb 16 European shares steadied on Thursday after rising for the past seven sessions, with gains in airlines stocks offset by weaker miners and a slump in British engineering group Cobham following a poor update.
* Austria accuses Airbus of wilful deception, fraud - reports