TOKYO, March 16 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it resumed full-capacity operations at the 350-megawatt No.2 fuel-oil fired unit at its Date power plant in northern Japan at 0400 GMT on Friday.

The unit had been running at a reduced capacity of up to 260 MW since Feb. 24 due to a problem. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)