By Junko Fujita
| TOKYO, March 8
TOKYO, March 8 KKR & Co. LP, Carlyle
Group LP, Bain Capital and other private equity firms
urged Japan's government on Friday to shrink the role of
state-backed funds, saying they could squeeze out opportunities
for private capital and delay restructuring for troubled
companies.
Japan's two largest state-backed funds have the capacity to
raise up to $37 billion to inject money into Japanese companies.
The funds have edged out private equity in recent bailouts
of chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp and Japan
Airlines Co, reflecting a policy favoring softer
restructuring than outside investors would pursue.
Without new controls, the government funding could allow
companies to "push back problems" and retain "idle assets," the
Japan Private Equity Association said in a statement.
The association called on the administration of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe to set up a monitoring system on the return
on government funds and to limit both the amount they invest and
the period of their investment.
"Policy-driven finance and government capital should be
supplied only to attract private-sector funds, and should be
invested with appropriate governance and accountability," the
association said.
The statement was the first by the group representing
private equity firms, including Japanese firms Unison Capital
and Advantage Partners.
The move follows a failed attempt by KKR to buy troubled
Japanese chipmaker Renesas last year.
Japan's taxpayer-funded Innovation Network Corporation of
Japan made a counter bid against KKR and succeeded in securing a
two-thirds stake with an investment of 138.4 billion yen ($1.5
billion) into Renesas. Eight clients of Renesas including Toyota
Motor Corp provided an additional 12 billion yen.
The Innovation Network Corporation has the ability to
provide 1.8 trillion yen ($19 billion) to Japanese companies in
government-guaranteed financing, the association said.
Japan's other major government fund called the Enterprise
Turnaround Initiative Corporation of Japan, known as ETIC, has
the ability to secure 1.7 trillion yen ($17.96 billion) in
financing.
The ETIC bailed out Japan Airlines in 2010, brushing aside
an offer made by American Airlines which had teamed up with a
private equity firm TPG Capital.