* Economic rebound, loose money briefly halted property
slide
* Property recovery was patchy, limited to bigger cities
* In most of Japan, commercial property fell for 23rd year
* Now prices in larger cities except Tokyo flat or falling
By Junko Fujita
OSAKA, Japan, Jan 5 An economic rebound and
loose money policy under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe briefly
halted a long slide in Japan's commercial property market, but
the benefits of "Abenomics" appear increasingly limited to
Tokyo, leaving a moribund hinterland.
For a while, as the Bank of Japan printed money and Abe
spent it, commercial property investment, a barometer of
economic activity, spilled beyond the capital into the country's
larger regional cities.
In the year to July 1, commercial land prices rose 1.9
percent in Tokyo, and 1.5 percent in Osaka and Nagoya, notching
up a second year of gains.
That patchy recovery - prices in the rest of Japan still
fell 2.2 percent, marking a 23rd consecutive annual decline -
now appears to be narrowing.
Rents for prime offices in Tokyo continued to rise in
November from October, but in Osaka they were flat, and those in
all other major cities fell, according to the latest data from
broker and research firm Miki Shoji Co.
"Large foreign investors are directing their focus to Tokyo,
where rents for office properties are clearly growing, which
could increase the gap in asset values between Tokyo and the
rest of the country in the near term," said J-P Toppino,
managing partner of private-equity investor PAG Real Estate.
A huge city block in central Osaka, the priciest section of
Japan's second city, is emblematic of the problem. It remains
undeveloped, except for temporary office structures, since Japan
Post Co tore down the Osaka Central Post Office in 2012,
intending to build a 40-storey office and retail tower complex.
Japan Post has shelved the project while it "considers the
economic environment and development plans in the
neighbourhood".
The neighbourhood doesn't look promising. On the other side
of the station, within sight of Japan Post's temporary premises,
lies the giant Grand Front Osaka office and retail complex.
That development, which opened in 2013, is 30 percent empty.
NO NEW BLOOD
Though Miki Shoji says vacancy rates for prime Osaka offices
fell to 8 percent in November from 9.85 percent a year ago, that
remains above the 5-6 percent considered healthy, and the city's
average annual office rent has fallen 1.5 percent over the past
year.
That's because there's no influx of new blood, says Yasutaka
Inoue, managing director at Osaka-based developer Keihanshin
Building Co.
"When a big office tower is built in Osaka's city centre,
new tenants move in from the same area, not from outside Osaka,"
he said.
Keihanshin generates 90 percent of its revenue in Osaka, but
wants to increase its focus on the Tokyo market, Inoue said.
In the city of Nagoya, heart of Japan's third-biggest
regional economy and home to Toyota Motor Corp, the
property market took heart in anticipation of a super-high-speed
train service, though it won't be in operation for at least 12
years.
The number of Nagoya office property transactions jumped 8
percent in the first half of 2014 from a year earlier to 94
deals, according to local broker Ichi. And the city's offices
are filling up faster than Osaka's, with the vacancy rate down
to 7.5 percent in November from 9.8 percent a year earlier, Miki
Shoji data shows.
But that trend looks unsustainable.
More than 330,000 square metres of prime office space is set
to come online in the coming two years, including five major
office towers.
That would add more than 10 percent to the current total,
and one local broker predicts it could push Nagoya's vacancy
rate back as high as 17 percent.
Though some prime office buildings in Osaka, Nagoya and
Fukuoka have started to fill up over the past year, rents have
not turned higher. Demand is just not strong enough, say
developers and brokers, boding ill for a sustained recovery in
real estate prices.
"Investors will need greater skill and better expertise to
generate good returns on properties outside Tokyo," said Katsumi
Tanimoto, general manager of business development Fukuoka-based
property investor Genkai Capital Management.
(Editing by William Mallard and Will Waterman)