HONG KONG, Nov 16 (The Japanese government has set a target that would see the listed property sector in Japan triple in size, an official said on Wednesday.

The 10-year old market for Japanese real estate investment trusts, or J-REITs, currently has a market value of 3.5 trillion yen ($45.5 billion).

"Our target is 10 trillion yen in market capitalisation," Takuya Ishikawa, the director of the real-estate market division at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, said. "I want to attract more money, domestic and foreign, into renovation, and renovated real estate must find its exit through J-REITs."

To achieve that rapid-fire growth, Ishikawa said his ministry is working to stimulate the renovation of old buildings through pending rule changes in the laws governing special-purpose property vehicles and listed funds.

Japan's Real Estate Partnership Investment Law is due for revision next year, with Ishikawa's ministry drafting the changes with the Financial Services Agency. He was speaking on the sidelines of the MIPIM Asia real-estate conference in Hong Kong.

Ishikawa said deregulation in the law would allow real-estate funds known as special purpose companies, or SPCs, to buy property directly. They are now only allowed to acquire trust rights to property, and are barred from owning older buildings, as well as some classes of property such as nursing homes.

Allowing them to buy older properties would give owners of old buildings an outlet for their outmoded properties, which the funds could renovate and sell to REITs.

Ishikawa said it was "astounding" how many older buildings exist in major Japanese cities, with 35 percent of building in Tokyo built before 1981, when the earthquake standards were enhanced.

"These buildings are really dangerous in the case of earthquake," he said. "But these building owners don't have the financial strength to make the renovations themselves."

The Investment Trust Law that governs REITs is also due for revision in 2013. Those changes would allow Japanese REITs, which can currently issue only common stock and bonds, to raise more money through rights issues, convertible bonds and preferred shares. That extra capital will allow them to fund a much broader range of property purchases.

REITs currently own 7.6 trillion yen in property. But with the total profitable property stock in Japan at 210 trillion yen, there's room for that to grow to 24 trillion yen, Ishikawa said. That's if they buy up 11 percent of property assets, as they have done in the United States.

Still, critics fault the Japanese listed property industry for overinflating the price of property in Japan. New City Residence Investment Corp in 2008 became the first REIT to fail in Japan, a victim of the credit crunch.

There's a risk of another bubble developing in high-grade office property in Japan, Ishikawa admitted, because J-REITs are restricted to buying only the best office buildings, and the stock is too limited.

"There is not much food to eat," Ishikawa said. "The J-REITs can only eat good food. There's bad food around, so we would like to promote SPCs to turn bad food into good food for J-REITs to eat."

The Bank of Japan has also been striving to stimulate the sector. Its plans, announced last October, to invest in J-REIT shares got off to a slow start. But as of Nov. 8, it had invested 60 billion yen in their shares.

Asset managers and investors said they are excited by the prospect of the liberalisation of Japan's property industry. "The REIT industry is still a baby in Japan, only 10 years (old). So it has to grow," Atsushi Kawashima, the president of property manager Kenedix, said.

The company plans to list a residential REIT next year, its third such fund. Global Logistic Properties is also planning to list a REIT that could raise at least 100 billion yen in an offering expected by the end of the year. That would mark the first IPO for a Japanese REIT in five years.

Ishikawa said his office was negotiating with developers on several applications for new REITs, including one focused on shopping centers and multiple listings focused on logistics. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Michael Flaherty and Jacqueline Wong)