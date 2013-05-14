(Corrects name of the fund in headline to Westbrook)
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO May 14 U.S.-based Westbrook Partners led
the acquisition of a majority stake in a Tokyo office tower for
about 30 billion yen ($295 million) as the market rebounds in
the capital of the world's third-largest economy, according to
people with direct knowledge of the deal.
The price is half what a fund managed by Morgan Stanley
paid for 66 percent of the building at the peak of the
market seven years ago.
Kenedix Inc, a Japanese property investor, and
other foreign investors invested in the deal, the sources said,
who asked not to be named because the transaction is not yet
public.
The transaction, which closed in April, is the latest
example of foreign investment funds tapping Tokyo's resurgent
property market, which is expected to gain momentum under
stimulus measures introduced by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan's real estate market crashed in the wake of the 2008
global financial crisis and rents in Tokyo have fallen ever
since. But vacancy rates at the capital's best buildings started
to drop last year and there are signs that tenants are now
willing to pay more to secure the most popular locations.
The property purchased by Westbrook, Akasaka Garden City,
was originally bought by a real estate fund managed by Morgan
Stanley in 2006 at the height of the property boom. The fund,
known as MSREF, bought a 66 percent stake in the property for 60
billion yen from Japanese home builder Sekisui House Ltd
.
MSREF raised 42.7 billion yen in debt, which was repackaged
as commercial mortgage-backed securities, to buy Akasaka Garden
City. The debt will mature in September 2014.
Westbrook and Kenedix bought a part of the debt from
creditors last year, while they arranged new loans to refinance
the remaining debt with other investors, the sources said.
Sekisui House, now a tenant in the building, sold the rest
of the property in 2007 to real estate trust Japan Excellent Inc
for 23.3 billion yen.
Japan's real estate stock index has jumped almost
50 percent since the beginning of the year compared to a 42
percent gain in the benchmark Nikkei average.
In February, Sony Corp sold one of its Tokyo office
buildings to a Japanese real estate trust, Nippon Building Fund
Inc and another investor for 111 billion yen, taking
advantage of the appetite for property acquisitions.
($1 = 101.7800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Stephen Coates)