TOKYO, June 2 Hong Kong-based investment firm PAG is in the final stages of selling for at least 100 billion yen ($800 million) properties it bought from Daimler AG's Japanese truck business, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The deal to sell the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp properties is expected to be finalised in the next few weeks, the people said, without giving any details on the prospective buyers. The sources declined to be identified due to the confidentiality of the process.

PAG bought Mitsubishi Fuso's 180 sales offices and maintenance facilities for more than 150 billion yen in 2007 at the height of the property investment boom in Japan, which ended as the 2008 global financial crisis hit.

Mitsubishi Fuso, which is 89 percent owned by Daimler, has been leasing those facilities from PAG.

A Mitsubishi Fuso spokesman said he was not aware of the sale process, but said the company had no plans to terminate its lease. Tokyo-based PAG executives declined to comment on the sale.

PAG's exit is the latest in a series of property deals spurred by a boost in asset prices following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's launch of pro-growth policies.

U.S.-based property investment fund Aetos Capital Real Estate has put Simplex Investment Advisors, a Japanese real asset management firm, up for sale in a deal that could fetch around 150 billion yen, sources have told Reuters.

Last year, PAG also sold a Tokyo office tower to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd for about 170 billion yen. ($1 = 124.1200 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Miral Fahmy)