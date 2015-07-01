TOKYO, July 1 Japan's priciest plot of land hit
a 22-year high even as nationwide prices notched a seven-year
slide, widening the divide between major cities and the outlying
regions, a government survey showed on Wednesday.
A block in Tokyo's Ginza district containing the posh
Kyukyodo stationery shop rose 14 percent last year to 27 million
yen a square metre ($21,000 a square foot), the highest for any
plot in Japan since 1993, the survey by the National Tax Agency
showed.
At the same time, the average land price nationwide for tax
purposes slipped 0.4 percent, narrowing from the previous year's
0.7 percent decline, the survey found.
($1 = 122.8600 yen)
