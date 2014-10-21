TOKYO Oct 21 Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd said on Tuesday it had bought a Tokyo office tower from the real estate unit of Asian private equity firm PAG, in a deal a person with knowledge of the matter said was worth about 170 billion yen ($1.6 billion).

GIC did not disclose how much it paid for the 32-storey Pacific Century Place Marunouchi, but the price cited by the source would make the deal the largest for a single office property in Japan since the end of the 2008 global financial crisis.

"This investment demonstrates our confidence in Japan and specifically, the Tokyo office market over the long run," Lee Kok Sun, co-head of Asia, GIC Real Estate, said in a statement.

Secured Capital, the real estate unit of PAG, had put up for sale the property for more than 180 billion yen, sources told Reuters previously. In addition to GIC, the asset management unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc had also bid to buy the property.

Completed in 2001, Pacific Century is located in Tokyo's Chiyoda area, where rents are the highest in the capital and vacancy rates remain low. (1 US dollar = 106.8500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Miral Fahmy)