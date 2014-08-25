TOKYO Aug 25 Singapore's sovereign wealth fund
GIC Pte is in final talks to buy a Tokyo office tower
for about 170 billion yen ($1.6 billion), three people with
direct knowledge of the deal said, in what would be Japan's
biggest property transaction since the global financial crisis.
GIC, which already has a large presence in Japan's property
market, outbid the asset management unit of Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, which also participated in the final bid for the
property which was put up for sale by Secured Capital, part of
Asian private equity firm PAG.
GIC is in talks for the 32-storey Pacific Century Place
Marunouchi in a prime spot near the Tokyo railway station. The
progress in the talks comes after GIC backed out of another deal
for a major Tokyo property owned by global buyout firm Lone Star
Funds.
