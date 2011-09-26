* Six firms on shortlist are Japanese, 5 are foreign
-sources
* Public fund likely to select about half those companies
-source
* Nomura Asset, BNY Mellon among names on list -sources
* Fund holds $1.49 trln in assets, equivalent to Russia's
GDP
(Adds detail, graphic)
By Chikafumi Hodo and Taro Fuse
TOKYO, Sept 26 Nomura Asset Management and BNY
Mellon are among 11 companies on the final shortlist to
supervise investments into emerging markets equities for Japan's
public pension fund, whose size is equivalent to the Russian
economy, sources familiar with the matter said.
Asset managers have been jostling to be mandated by the
Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest
public pension fund, as they look to boost their presence in
Japan's fund management industry.
The GPIF is closely watched in financial markets at it has
$1.49 trillion of assets, roughly the size of Russia's GDP, the
world's 11th largest in 2010. It wants to diversify its
portfolio and raise higher returns by directly taking exposure
to emerging markets for the first time by the end of the current
fiscal year in March.
"There are 11 companies left on the final list. We expect
about half of them to be selected," said one of the sources, who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
Six of the institutions on the shortlist are Japanese, with
the rest from overseas, the fund industry sources said.
They said the Japanese money managers are: Mizuho Asset
Management, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management, Chuo Mitsui Asset
Management, Nomura Asset Management, Nomura Funds Research and
Technologies, and T&D Asset Management.
They said the other firms are: Invesco , Neuberger
Berman, Lazard Asset Management , BNY Mellon and
BNP Paribas Investment Partners.
About 75 percent of the GPIF's portfolios are supervised by
asset managers across domestic bonds and foreign bonds, as well
as Japanese and overseas stocks. The GPIF handles the remainder,
comprising domestic debt and short-term funds.
The public fund is currently conducting due diligence on
each of the shortlisted companies, according to the sources.
A GPIF official said the public fund is in the final stages
of selecting managers, but declined to give further details.
"This is our first time picking managers for emerging
markets so we are selecting very carefully," the official said.
Asset management sources said five to six managers would be
reasonable in this case.
The GPIF originally issued a tender to pick active and
passive fund managers for emerging markets equity investments in
October.
The GPIF, a conservative investor which keeps about
two-thirds of its assets in Japanese government bonds, has said
it plans to invest small amounts in such stocks. It will use the
MSCI main emerging market stock index as its
benchmark.
It will allocate funds into emerging markets equities from
its foreign equities portfolio, which accounts for about 11
percent of its total assets, or about 12.8 trillion yen ($168
billion).\
($1 = 76.260 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Michiko Iwasaki; Editing by Joseph
Radford)