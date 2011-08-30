* GPIF's assets fall 2.2 pct by end-June from end-March
* Fund's total assets of $1.48 trln similar to Russia's GDP
* Posts positive return for four straight quarters but lags
Calpers
* Selection of emerging market equities fund managers in
final stage
(Add comments, background of asset sales)
By Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's public pension fund, the
world's largest, managed a small investment return in April-June
while its assets fell sharply by $33 billion from the previous
quarter, suggesting the fund sold assets to cover pension
payouts.
The Government Pension Investment Fund's (GPIF) assets
under management shrank 2.2 percent to 113.75 trillion yen
($1.48 trillion) in the latest quarter, still equivalent in size
to the Russian economy, the world's 11th largest, in 2010.
The public fund acknowledged that it had sold assets to
raise proceeds for payouts for the current financial year to
March 2012 but declined to give details.
"Based on our plans, we are quietly selling (assets) to
raise cash," Masahiro Ooe, a councilor at the GPIF, told a news
briefing on the fund's performance.
Under its budget plan for the current financial year, the
GPIF aims to generate about 8.9 trillion yen worth of cash for
pension payouts, Ooe said.
In the previous financial year to March, the fund sold 4.77
trillion yen worth of domestic bonds and foreign securities.
The fund became a net seller of assets for the first time in
2009/10, selling 720 billion yen of Japanese bonds.
The GPIF said its rate of return on investments
dropped to 0.21 percent in April-June, hurt by a fall in global
equity prices and strength in the yen, which traded near record
highs against the dollar.
The GPIF's April-June return, in positive territory for a
fourth consecutive quarter, was down from 0.69 percent in the
previous quarter.
It also pales in comparison to the 1.75 percent
produced by the California Public Employees' Retirement System
(Calpers) and was less than the 0.9 percent generated by the
Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
The GPIF's performance translated into a profit of 240
billion yen, down from 798.1 billion yen in January-March.
LAGS IN EQUITIES
During April-June, global equity markets were hurt by
concerns over a U.S. economic slowdown and the euro zone debt
crisis. Domestic shares were also hit by the impact of the March
11 earthquake on corporate earnings and a 3.2 percent
strengthening of the yen to less than 80 per dollar. The yen hit
a then-record high of 76.25 to the dollar in March.
Japan's broad Topix index dropped 2.3
percent during the three-month period.
The fund's investments in Japanese equities brought a
negative return of 2.06 percent, or a 276.4 billion yen loss,
while overseas equities produced a negative return of 1.81
percent, or a 236.4 billion yen loss.
But domestic bonds benefited from safe-haven inflows and the
fund's investments in Japanese bonds produced a return of 1.11
percent, or a 651.3 billion yen profit. Its investments in
foreign bonds produced a return of 0.4 percent, or a 37.7
billion yen profit.
The GPIF managed to outperform market benchmarks in all four
asset classes -- domestic bonds, domestic equities, foreign
bonds and foreign equities.
The GPIF invests the reserves of national and corporate
pension plans and must provide for a rapidly ageing population.
It allocates about two-thirds of its assets to Japanese
government bonds, where benchmark 10-year yields are slightly
above 1 percent.
By contrast, equities account for 50 percent of Calpers'
asset allocation and 60 percent for the Canadian Pension Plan
Investment Board.
The GPIF, aiming to diversify its portfolios and generate
higher returns as it confronts huge shortfalls and an ageing
population, plans to begin investing in emerging markets
equities by the end of the current financial year.
Ooe said the GPIF was in the final stage of selecting asset
managers to supervise its emerging market equities
funds.
"We want to complete the process of selection as soon as
possible," he said. He did not indicate how many companies
remained in the running.
($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Edmund Klamann)