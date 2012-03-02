* Positive return mainly due to rise in foreign stocks

* Foreign stocks return +8.76 pct, Japan stocks -3.97 pct

* Asset size down 0.7 pct to Y108.1 trln by end-December

* Says needs more time to implement emerging mkts strategy (Adds comments, details on emerging markets)

By Chikafumi Hodo

TOKYO, March 2 Japan's public pension fund, the world's largest, posted investment gains of $7.6 billion in October-December, helped by strong returns on foreign equities, after suffering its worst performance in three years in the previous quarter.

The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), whose $1.33 trillion portfolio is nearly as big as Spain's economy, said its rate of return improved to positive 0.58 percent, yielding investment gains of 618.7 billion yen.

The fund, which needs to raise returns to help cover pensions for a rapidly ageing population, had total assets of 108.1 trillion yen at the end of December.

The investment gains for the quarter represented a sharp improvement from July-September, when a negative return of 3.32 percent yielded investment losses of 3.73 trillion yen, marking its worst performance since October-December 2008.

Out of four asset classes -- foreign equities, domestic equities, foreign bonds and domestic bonds -- the fund generated its biggest investment return from foreign equities.

They yielded a positive return of 8.76 percent, or 881.9 billion yen gain in October-December, a sharp turnaround from their negative return of 21.36 percent, or a 2.74 trillion yen loss, a quarter earlier.

The GPIF invests reserves of national and corporate pension plans, allocating about two-thirds of its assets to Japanese government bonds (JGBs), where the yield on benchmark 10-year bonds languishes below 1 percent.

More time will be required to implement its plan to start investing in emerging market equities, Osamu Okabe, executive managing director of the GPIF, told a news conference on Friday.

"We are in the final stage. We are holding discussions with asset managers. But it is taking more time because it takes more preparation to open up an account in emerging countries than in developed countries," Okabe said.

"We want to start investing as soon as possible, but due to issues such as opening an account and so on, we cannot immediately tell the timing when we could start our investment (in emerging markets)," he said.

The GPIF originally planned to begin investment in emerging markets equities by the end of March.

Sources had said in September that 11 companies were on the final shortlist to supervise investments into emerging markets equities for the GPIF.

SLIGHTLY OUTPERFORMS CALPERS

A comparison of the Japanese fund's record with those of overseas funds showed that in the nine months to December it did better than the California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers) but trailed the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The GPIF's rate of return in that period was minus 2.5 percent, against Calpers' minus 2.7 percent, data from Japan's Health Ministry showed. The Canadian pension fund achieved a return of plus 2.2 percent.

For the latest quarter, the GPIF's performance in foreign shares was helped by a recovery in European shares, reflecting an easing of tensions over the region's debt crisis.

It was also supported by U.S. shares, which strengthened during the quarter as the economic outlook improved after a string of upbeat economic data.

GPIF logged a positive return of a slim 0.38 percent, or a gain of 222.9 billion yen, on Japanese government bonds. But it had losses on domestic equities and foreign bonds, partly due to the yen's strength.

On Japanese stocks, the GPIF booked a negative return of 3.97 percent, or a loss of 493.8 billion yen.

Illustrating the lacklustre showing of Japanese stocks, the Topix index of all first-section shares on the Tokyo bourse hit an intraday low of 703.88 on Nov. 25, its lowest since March 2009.

Foreign bonds gave the fund a negative return of 0.53 percent, or a loss of 48.2 billion yen.

A 0.7 percent quarterly fall in the fund's total assets to 108.1 trillion yen by the end of December could be due to sales to raise cash for pension payouts, analysts said.

The GPIF has been selling assets to raise proceeds for pension payouts since the financial year that ended in March 2010.

In the year to March 2011, the fund sold 4.77 trillion yen worth of domestic bonds and foreign securities, becoming a net seller of assets for a second year. ($1 = 80.9800 Japanese yen) (Editing by Michael Watson and Muralikumar Anantharaman)