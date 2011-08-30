TOKYO Aug 30 Japan's public pension fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday its rate of return on investments dropped to 0.21 percent in April-June, hurt by a fall in global equity prices and the yen's strength near record highs.

The fourth straight quarter of positive return for the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which manages $1.48 trillion in assets, an amount equivalent to Russia's GDP, was less than the 0.69 percent return generated in the previous quarter.

It also pales in comparison to the 1.75 percent produced by the California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers) and was less than the 0.9 percent produced by the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.

The GPIF's perfomance translates into a profit of 240 billion yen ($3.1 billion), down from a profit of 798.1 billion yen in January-March. Total assets under management fell 2.2 percent.

During April-June, global equity markets were hurt by concerns over a U.S. economic slowdown and worries about the euro zone debt crisis. Domestic shares were also hit by the impact of the March 11 earthquake on corporate earnings and a 3.2 percent strengthening of the yen against the dollar to below 80 yen. The yen had hit a then record high of 76.25 yen in March.

Japan's broad Topix index dropped 2.3 percent during the three month period.

Investment in Japanese equities resulted in a negative return of 2.06 percent, or a 276.4 billion yen loss, while overseas equities produced a negative return of 1.81 percent, or a 236.4 billion yen loss.

But domestic bonds benefited from safe-haven inflows and the fund's investment in Japanese bonds produced a return of 1.11 percent, or a 651.3 billion yen profit. Its investment in foreign bonds produced a return of 0.4 percent, or a 37.7 billion yen profit.

The GPIF did however manage to outperform benchmarks in all four asset classes -- domestic bonds, domestic equities, foreign bonds and foreign equities.

GPIF invests the reserves of national and corporate pension plans and must provide for a rapidly ageing population. It allocates about two-thirds of its assets to Japanese government bonds, where benchmark 10-year bond yields are slightly above 1 percent.

By contrast, equities account for 50 percent of Calpers' asset allocation and 60 percent of the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board's. ($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)