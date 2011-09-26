* Six firms on shortlist are Japanese, 5 are foreign -sources

* Public fund likely to select about half those companies -source

* Nomura Asset, BNY Mellon among names on list -sources

* Fund holds $1.49 trln in assets, equivalent to Russia's GDP

By Chikafumi Hodo

TOKYO, Sept 26 Nomura Asset Management and BNY Mellon are among 11 companies on the final shortlist to supervise investments into emerging markets equities for Japan's public pension fund, sources familiar with the matter said.

The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest public pension fund, plans to begin buying such stocks for the first time by the end of the current fiscal year in March.

The GPIF is closely watched in financial markets at it has $1.49 trillion of assets under management, equivalent to the size of the Russian economy. It wants to diversify its portfolio and raise higher returns by directly taking exposure to emerging markets.

"There are 11 companies left on the final list. We expect about half of them to be selected," said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Six of the institutions on the shortlist are Japanese, with the rest from overseas, the fund industry sources said.

They said the Japanese money managers are: Mizuho Asset Management, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management, Chuo Mitsui Asset Management, Nomura Asset Management, Nomura Funds Research and Technologies, and T&D Asset Management.

They said the other firms are: Invesco , Neuberger Berman, Lazard Asset Management , BNY Mellon and BNP Paribas Investment Partners.

The public fund is currently conducting due diligence on each of the shortlisted companies, according to the sources.

A GPIF official said the public fund is in the final stages of selecting managers, but declined to give further details.

"This is our first time picking managers for emerging markets so we are selecting very carefully," the official said.

The GPIF originally issued a tender to pick active and passive fund managers for emerging markets equity investments in October.

The GPIF, a conservative investor which keeps about two-thirds of its assets in Japanese government bonds, has said it plans to invest small amounts in such stocks. It will use the MSCI main emerging market stock index as its benchmark.

It will allocate funds into emerging markets equities from its foreign equities portfolio, which accounts for about 11 percent of its total assets, or about 12.8 trillion yen ($168 billion). ($1 = 76.260 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Michiko Iwasaki and Taro Fuse; Editing by Joseph Radford)